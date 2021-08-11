HERMAN GENE GILLENWATER 89, Peach Creek, WV, died Mon., Aug. 2, 2021, at his daughter’s home; born July 7, 1932 in Lincoln Co., WV, son of late Den & Ella Hager Gillenwater; also predeceased by: wife, Barbara Ann Gillenwater; son, Randy Gillenwater; and dau., Beverly Ann Gillenwater. CSX retiree; US Army veteran; 32° Mason; Aracoma Lodge #99 A.F. & A.M., Logan, WV & member of Leet Ch. of Christ.
Survivors: children, Gary (Brenda) Gillenwater, Nancy (David) Mullins; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sat., Aug. 7, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV, by James Thomas and Bethel Purkey; burial in Highland Mem. Gdns., Godby, WV.