HERBERT OSSIE TOPPING, 86 of Wayne, WV, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Gary Topping. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex.
He was born August 17, 1935 in Atenville, WV, a son of the late Kile and Anna Shelton Topping. Herbert was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School. He retired from ACF Industries and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and U.S. Air Force Welter Weight Boxing Champion in 1956. He loved the outdoors and farming and was an avid gardener. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Riffett, Maggie Smith, Geraldine Ellis, Lucille Baier, Mary Joyce Perry, Sylvia Mae Maynard and brothers, James K. Topping, Johnny J. Topping, Thomas D. Topping, Verdayne “Crow” Topping and Shelton Mack Topping.
Survivors include his loving wife of Sixty years, Judy Maynard Topping; three daughters, Dawn Streets of Wayne, WV, Susan Canas-Clay of Huntington, WV, Mary Ann Pauley (Dale Ray) of Wayne, WV; a son, Herbert Lee Topping of Columbus, OH; a sister-in-law, Nancy Colburn Topping of Interlachen, FL; four grandchildren, Melissa Miller (Catlin), Veronica Canas, Kyle Clay and Toney Pauley (Emily); two great grandchildren, Lilly and Rose Pauley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.