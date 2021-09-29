Thank you for Reading.

HERBERT MIDKIFF, JR, 87, Huntington, WV, died Fri. Sept. 17, 2021 in St. Mary's Med. Ctr.; born Aug. 31, 1934 in Lincoln County, son of late Herbert and Mabel Helen Stoates Midkiff.

Survivors:son, Herbert Junior (Shari) Midkiff of Kenova, WV, stepson, Richard Lee Combs of Proctorville, OH; sis., Janice Collins of Huntington; great granddau., Alexia Watson of Kenova.

Viewing 1:30 PM Wed., Sept. 22,. 2:00 PM at White Chapel Mem. Gdns., Barboursville, with assistance of Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington.

