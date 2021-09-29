Herbert Midkiff, Jr. Sep 29, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERBERT MIDKIFF, JR, 87, Huntington, WV, died Fri. Sept. 17, 2021 in St. Mary's Med. Ctr.; born Aug. 31, 1934 in Lincoln County, son of late Herbert and Mabel Helen Stoates Midkiff.Survivors:son, Herbert Junior (Shari) Midkiff of Kenova, WV, stepson, Richard Lee Combs of Proctorville, OH; sis., Janice Collins of Huntington; great granddau., Alexia Watson of Kenova.Viewing 1:30 PM Wed., Sept. 22,. 2:00 PM at White Chapel Mem. Gdns., Barboursville, with assistance of Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Huntington Herbert Midkiff Wv Kenova Richard Lee Combs Fri. Shari Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.