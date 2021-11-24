Helen Virginia White Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELEN VIRGINIA WHITE, Ranger, WV, died Mon., Nov. 15, 2021.No service held; burial noon Sat., Nov. 20, Warrick Cem., Ranger with Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin in charge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helen Virginia White Burial Noon Funeral Home Ranger Wv Service Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Lackey: To cut or not to cut Lady Panthers face a challenging slate of games in 2021-2022 season Commission approves action items COVID cases trending back down in Lincoln US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say Lackey: To cut or not to cut Former elementary school teacher indicted for allegedly abusing three children Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.