HELEN ANN ADAMS, 89, Branchland, WV, widow of William Adams, Jr., died Sun., Aug. 15, 2021.Viewing 11am Aug. 23, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, graveside service in Adkins Stevens Cem., Branchland.