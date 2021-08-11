Thank you for Reading.

HARTLEY DOUGLAS McCLOUD, 81, Cleveland, OH, widower of Brenda Joyce Swader McCloud, died Sat., July 31, 2021. A retired machinist.

Viewing 11am, 1pm service Thur., Aug. 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland, WV.

