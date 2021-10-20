HAROLD PARSONS GOTHARD, 94, Poca, WV died at home Wed. Oct. 6, 2021; born March 22, 1927, in Huntington, WV He grew up in Martha, WV and was the oldest of 5 brothers and 2 sisters son of late Oakley and Anna Gothard; widower of Helen C. Gothard; also predeceased by: sibs., Russell of Herndon, VA, Emerson of Virginia Beach, VA, Jeff of Martha, WV, Eleanor (Preston) Kidd of Scottsville, VA, and Kathleen (John) Baldwin of Daytona Beach, FL. A former Poca High School band director with trips to the Cherry Blossom Festival, Disney World, Chicago; Barboursville High School 1945 grad. he enlisted in the USN WW II vet. served on the Philippine Is. of Samar; reserves 1948-53. Marshall College major in music A.B. deg. 1950/M.A. in 1954., and other venues and destinations. Poca Baptist Church Choir; retiring from teaching in 1989; 2nd career sub. Teacher Putnam/Kanawha Cos.
He retired in 1989 and started his second career, that of a substitute teacher in Putnam and Kanawha counties. He enjoyed being in the schools with the students and his fellow teachers.
Survivors: children, Mark and Anna Marie Gothard; bro., Kirt (Julia) Gothard of Martha; sisters-in-law, Phyllis of Herndon VA, & Virginia Gothard of Virginia Beach VA.
Service 2pm Mon. Oct. 11, Poca Bapt. Ch. by Tom Moore and Jim Butcher; burial in Cunningham Mem. Pk., St. Albans.