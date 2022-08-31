Thank you for Reading.

HAROLD GLENDON WILEY, 85, Branchland, WV, died Wed., Aug. 17, 2022; born Mar. 29, 1937, son of late J.B. Wiley and Pearl Neace.

Service 11am Tue., Aug. 23, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, by Billy Silva.

