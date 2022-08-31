Harold Glendon Wiley Aug 31, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAROLD GLENDON WILEY, 85, Branchland, WV, died Wed., Aug. 17, 2022; born Mar. 29, 1937, son of late J.B. Wiley and Pearl Neace.Service 11am Tue., Aug. 23, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, by Billy Silva. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harold Glendon Wiley J.b. Wiley Billy Silva Son Wv Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Better Business Bureau: How to avoid Ticketmaster lookalike scams Wade medals in Panthers' opening meet Woman with Boone, Lincoln roots turns 102 Traffic expected on new Nitro/St. Albans bridge by end of 2022 WVU football: Reagan enjoys coaching evolving tight end position Henry Colombi named Herd’s starting QB New greenhouse unveiled at county resource center West Virginia State celebrates Katherine Johnson with wreath ceremony, scholarships Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.