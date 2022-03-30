Thank you for Reading.

GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton, WV., died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com allace

Tags

Recommended for you