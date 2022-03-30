Gweneth Leone Bills Mar 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton, WV., died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com allace Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wallace Barboursville Condolence Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum Gweneth Leone Bills Friend Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Rice rallies to beat Marshall 6-5 Students learn real-world financial training through treasurer’s program Murder charge included in Lincoln indictments Boling named Hometown Hero Volunteers 'Make It Shine' at Upper Mud River Huntington man accused of attempting to steal police vehicle Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Alum Creek man Auditions set for TAS production of 'Ring of Fire' Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.