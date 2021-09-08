Grady Roddrick Caldwell Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL, Salt Rock, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021, son of late Narmie Mae Griffith; also predeceased by: niece, Janice Mae Caldwell; host of aunts, uncles & close friends.Survivors: two bros.; aunt, Charlotte (Mike); nephew, Brandon (Jess); niece, Alyssa.Private graveside service at Frye Cem., by Frankie Frye; Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH, assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janice Mae Caldwell Grady Roddrick Caldwell Thur. Aunt Salt Rock Graveside Narmie Mae Griffith Recommended for you Latest News Annual Hamlin street fair postponed Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine reflects on impact of mine wars Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg Huntington dominates Hurricane 38-0 BOE moving forward with consolidation project planning COVID cases reported in multiple schools Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.