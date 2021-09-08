Thank you for Reading.

GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL, Salt Rock, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021, son of late Narmie Mae Griffith; also predeceased by: niece, Janice Mae Caldwell; host of aunts, uncles & close friends.

Survivors: two bros.; aunt, Charlotte (Mike); nephew, Brandon (Jess); niece, Alyssa.

Private graveside service at Frye Cem., by Frankie Frye; Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH, assisted.

