GLORIA JEAN McCALLISTER, 86, Salt Rock, WV, died Mon., June 21, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, after a long Illness; dau. of late William and Ada Turley Clay; widow after 49 years marriage to Elvin L. McCallister; also predeceased by: sibs., Kathereane Clay Geer, Verna Jane Clay Browning, Willie (in infancy), Carl, Herston
Survivors: sons, Randy, Eddy both of Tyler Creek, Salt Rock; three grandchildren.
Graveside service 10am Thur., June 24, Enon Cem. by James Jobe. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin assisted.