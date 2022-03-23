Thank you for Reading.

GLENDALE CORENA MARIA FARMER, 34, Midkiff, WV, died Fri., Mar. 4, 2022; dau. of Glenna Stevens of Midkiff.

Graveside service 11am Thur., Mar. 17, Stowers Cem., Griffithsville. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin assisted.

