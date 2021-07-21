GLENDA C. YOUNGER, died Tue., July 13, 2021, mother of Sherry (Younger) Wilkins, Gregory & Ronald Younger II.
Viewing 10am Sat., July 17, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, 11am Memorial service; burial in Gill Cem., Salt Rock, WV.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
GLENDA C. YOUNGER, died Tue., July 13, 2021, mother of Sherry (Younger) Wilkins, Gregory & Ronald Younger II.
Viewing 10am Sat., July 17, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, 11am Memorial service; burial in Gill Cem., Salt Rock, WV.