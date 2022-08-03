Thank you for Reading.

GLEN RAY NAPIER, 63, Ranger, WV, husband of Jacqueline Lynn Keyser Napier, died Thur., July 21, 2022, in Mon Health Ctr., Morgantown.

Service 1pm. Mon., July 26, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Comm. Mem. Gdns., Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to funeral home to assist with expenses.

