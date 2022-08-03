Glen Ray Napier Aug 3, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLEN RAY NAPIER, 63, Ranger, WV, husband of Jacqueline Lynn Keyser Napier, died Thur., July 21, 2022, in Mon Health Ctr., Morgantown.Service 1pm. Mon., July 26, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Comm. Mem. Gdns., Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to funeral home to assist with expenses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thur. Wayne Glen Ray Napier Work Morgantown Funeral Home Morris Wv Recommended for you Latest News Herd picks up another commitment for 2023 class Lincoln County Schools officials attend state conference Virtual learning still an option for Lincoln Co. students LCCOP host mobile outreach event BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY CHURCH LISTINGS Affordable internet service offered through program Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.