GILBERT LESTER WATTS, 80, Branchland, WV, died Tue., Apr. 4, 2023; born Aug. 28, 1942, in Branchland, son of late Thomas & Almeda Adkins Watts. Bethlehem Steel employee 36 yrs. US Navy vet.

Survivors: wife, Christine Watts; children, Barbara Watts, Alison Garloff, Leslie Mizell; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Cordelia Mason, Almeda, Thomas & Freddie Watts.

