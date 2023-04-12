Gilbert Lester Watts Apr 12, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GILBERT LESTER WATTS, 80, Branchland, WV, died Tue., Apr. 4, 2023; born Aug. 28, 1942, in Branchland, son of late Thomas & Almeda Adkins Watts. Bethlehem Steel employee 36 yrs. US Navy vet.Survivors: wife, Christine Watts; children, Barbara Watts, Alison Garloff, Leslie Mizell; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Cordelia Mason, Almeda, Thomas & Freddie Watts.Service 2pm Fri., Apr. 7, Ranger Full Gospel Ch., by Clifford Vance, Steve Gallion.McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Boone County Woman’s journey has led to April becoming West Virginia’s FND month Scraggs addresses County Commission Community seeks answers for Harts Community Center Parents, staff condemn condemn BOE decision to cut social workers Lincoln County Records BACK IN TIME Assessor, Sheriff release statements on lawsuit Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.