GERALDINE “SUE” FULKS, 64, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Sept. 30, 2021, born Mar. 3, 1957, dau. of late Geraldine George; also predeceased by: father-in-law, Kenneth R. Fulks.

Survivors: husband, Kenneth “Eddie” Fulks; mother-in-law, Hazel Fulks; dau., Julie Matheny; grandchildren, Chris, Milisha, and Shalina.

Viewing 6-8pm Sun., service 1pm Mon., Oct. 4, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, by Gary Robertson; burial in Fulks Cem., Ranger.

