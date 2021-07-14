GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, Kenova, WV, died Wed., June 30, 2021, at home; born Feb. 10, 1931, in Hubball, Lincoln Co., son of late George & May Pellman Kiser; widower of Edna Faye Burns Kiser; also predeceased by: son, Melvin Dewayne Kiser; grandson, Michael Dewayne Kiser; sibs., baby sister Mary, Joanette Hoover, Jennifer White, Willis (Lorene), Harold (Eloise), Doug & Billy Kiser; sis-in-law Madeline Hill, Loretta Dean & Judy Kiser. Columbia Gas 40 yrs. service retiree.
Survivors: dau., Shelia Tomblin (Tom); five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; dau.-in-law, Donna Kiser; sibs., Ann Tabor (Dennis) Jerry, Johnny and Marshall Kiser; bros.-in-law Terry White, Ed Burns (Shelia), Rick Hoover and Bob Burns (Della); sis-in-law, Ann & Joann Kiser.
Viewing 3-5pm Sun., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; 11am service Mon., July 5, Sunshine FWBC, of which he was a member, by Willie May & Jody Fortner; burial in Hillcrest Cem.