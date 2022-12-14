Gaynel Workman Dec 14, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAYNEL WORKMAN, 71, of Bobwhite, WV passed away December 1, 2022.Service 11a.m. Saturday, December 10 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gaynel Workman Wv Bobwhite Service Pass Away Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News WVU adds versatile edge rusher to football class of 2023 Yosef named semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy LC girls drop pair to fall to 0-3 Banks and Koontz named All-State for Lincoln County LC soccer standout Jenna Gue inks with WV Tech Manchin energy permitting reform proposal that would fast-track Mountain Valley Pipeline excluded from defense bill WV has one-stop shop to apply for college financial aid; community college enrollment mixed Day by Day Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.