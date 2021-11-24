GAY LEE TERRY, 84, of Red House went to join his Heavenly Father on November 12, 2021. He was born December 23, 1936 in Branchland, West Virginia to the late Woodrow Terry and Hannah Scites Terry. Left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Mary Frye Terry, his devoted daughter Deborah McComas and son-in-law James McComas, a granddaughter Brittany McComas Smith, whom he adored and her husband Billy Smith, and one new great granddaughter Quinn Elaine Smith, who was blessed to have met him. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. A special thanks to Tommy McComas, Cathy McComas, and Janice Heilmann for all their assistance during his illness. In addition to Judith Midkiff who checked on him daily.
Gay Lee graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1954. After graduation, he began working for CSX and retired with 42 years of service. He was a devout Christian and read his bible daily. His kindness and caring demeanor left an impact on all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the compassionate, caring staff at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center for going above and beyond to meet his needs and the caring staff at Bellaire of Devonshire for making him comfortable and at home in his last days on earth. Many of whom became family to him, especially Lisa and Yvonne. A special thanks to Hospice of Kanawha County for their assistance and care.
Graveside service, Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 2pm at Franklin Cemetery in Branchland, WV. Arrangements made at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin WV.