GARY EUGENE CARROLL, 58, of Ranger, WV died Fri Aug., 13, 2021. Funeral service is 11am Mon. Aug. 16, 2021 at McGhee-Handley FH, West Hamlin, WV.

Visitation one hour prior to the funeral. The burial will follow in the Sherry Lynn Memorial Cemetery, Ranger, WV.

