Thank you for Reading.

GARY CARLLEAL LINVILLE, 68, died Friday, June 10, 2022; born Aug. 2, 1953, son of late Carlleal and Vada Linville. Duval HS 1971 grad. US Army vet.

Survivors: children, Gari Ann Boggs, Bradley Linville; five grandchildren; a great granddaughter; sibs., Maryian Sloan, Angela Jones, Greg Linville.

Graveside service 11am Fri., June 17, Orchard Hills Mem. Gdns., Yawkey, by Bradley Linville.

Tags

Recommended for you