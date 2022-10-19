Gage Raylyn Carter Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAGE RAYLYN CARTER, infant, died Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, in UC Med. Ctr., Cincinnati, OH; born Sept. 28, 2022, son of Robert Carter & Shaylyn Bumgarner of Wirt Co.Add'l. survivors: grandparents, Ramon & Crystal Carter of Harts, Jason Pettry of Wirt Co. and Cristina (Ross) Moore of Ritchie Co.; one bro.Viewing noon, 2pm service Tue., Oct. 11, Gage Carter Cem., Palestine, by Frankie Frye, assisted by Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Carter Commerce Company Raylyn Gage Wirt Co. Cristina Ramon Bro Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership Wolgemuth proving herself in net for Herd women Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverage West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition Fall’s colors brighten landscape across Tri-State Mental mistakes catching up to Marshall football team Panthers fall 3-2 in physical contest at Mingo Central Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.