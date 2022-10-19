Thank you for Reading.

GAGE RAYLYN CARTER, infant, died Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, in UC Med. Ctr., Cincinnati, OH; born Sept. 28, 2022, son of Robert Carter & Shaylyn Bumgarner of Wirt Co.

Add'l. survivors: grandparents, Ramon & Crystal Carter of Harts, Jason Pettry of Wirt Co. and Cristina (Ross) Moore of Ritchie Co.; one bro.

Tags

Recommended for you