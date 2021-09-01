Freda Fay Bell Sep 1, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FREDA FAY BELL, 85, Hamlin, WV, died Sat., Aug. 21, 2021, in Huntington.Private burial 11am Wed., Aug. 25, Enon Cem., Salt Rock, with Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin assisting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Huntington Freda Fay Bell Burial Funeral Home Wv Salt Bell Fay Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.