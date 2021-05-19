FRANK JOHN JARVIS, 74, Harts, WV, died Sat., May 8, 2021, at home; born Dec. 10, 1946 in Madison, son of late Otho & Linda Jarvis. Husband of Joyce.
Memorial service 2pm Mon., May 10, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Jack Marcum, David Vance.
