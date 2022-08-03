Tommy Dale Stratton Aug 3, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOMMY DALE STRATTON, 63, Milton, WV, died Wed., June 29, 2022; born Aug. 25, 1958 in West Hamlin, son of late James Dorsey & Margaret Louise Markins Stratton.Survivors: wife, Cheryl Ann Hayes Stratton; children, Amy Beth & Matthew Stratton; sis., Betty Hayes; two grandchildren, all of Milton.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sun., July 3, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Doug Bragg, Chad Clark; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Milton James Dorsey Margaret Louise Markins Stratton Tommy Dale Stratton Cheryl Ann Hayes Stratton West Hamlin Wallace Recommended for you Latest News Herd picks up another commitment for 2023 class Lincoln County Schools officials attend state conference Virtual learning still an option for Lincoln Co. students LCCOP host mobile outreach event BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY CHURCH LISTINGS Affordable internet service offered through program Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.