Thank you for Reading.

TOMMY DALE STRATTON, 63, Milton, WV, died Wed., June 29, 2022; born Aug. 25, 1958, in West Hamlin, son of late James Dorsey & Margaret Louise Markins Stratton.

Survivors: wife, Cheryl Ann Hayes Stratton; children, Amy Beth & Matthew Stratton; sis., Betty Hayes; two grandchildren, all of Milton.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sun., July 3, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Doug Bragg & Chad Clark; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock.

Tags

Recommended for you