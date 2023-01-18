Thank you for Reading.

SYLVESTER LEE DAILEY, 91, Glenwood, WV, died Wed., Jan. 4, 2023; born Dec. 12, 1931, in Hamlin, son of late Tommy and Cretta Dailey.

Survivors: wife, Hazel Edmonds Dailey; children, Charlene, Brenda, Keith and Allen Dailey; sibs., Alberta, Hurskel; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

