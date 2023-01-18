Sylvester Lee Dailey Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYLVESTER LEE DAILEY, 91, Glenwood, WV, died Wed., Jan. 4, 2023; born Dec. 12, 1931, in Hamlin, son of late Tommy and Cretta Dailey.Survivors: wife, Hazel Edmonds Dailey; children, Charlene, Brenda, Keith and Allen Dailey; sibs., Alberta, Hurskel; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Viewing noon, 1pm service Thur., Jan. 12, by David Ryder, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grandchild Brenda Charlene Hazel Edmonds Dailey Keith Noon Sylvester Lee Dailey Recommended for you Latest News Lackey: Crazy Red LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Letter to the Editor: Church welcomes new pastor Adkins joins Lincoln Journal staff Story Time CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.