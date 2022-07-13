Shirley Lorraine Raffensberger Jul 13, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHIRLEY LORRAINE RAFFENSBERGER, 58, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., July 5, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hosp.; born Dec. 31, 1963 in Baltimore, MD, dau. of late Emmanuel Scriven & Bonnie Mae Bosman McGhee.Survivors: children, Christina Flowers of Salt Rock, Nicole Firelli of Baltimore, MD, Andrew Keith Raffensberger of West Hamlin, Lucanus Keith Wilt of Salt Rock; eight grandchildren.Viewing 5-7 pm Fri., July 8, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Salt Baltimore Md Hospital Shirley Lorraine Raffensberger Rock Wv Christina Flowers Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.