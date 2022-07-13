Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY LORRAINE RAFFENSBERGER, 58, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., July 5, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hosp.; born Dec. 31, 1963 in Baltimore, MD, dau. of late Emmanuel Scriven & Bonnie Mae Bosman McGhee.

Survivors: children, Christina Flowers of Salt Rock, Nicole Firelli of Baltimore, MD, Andrew Keith Raffensberger of West Hamlin, Lucanus Keith Wilt of Salt Rock; eight grandchildren.

Viewing 5-7 pm Fri., July 8, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

