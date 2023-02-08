Rev. Barry B. Cremeans Feb 8, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALTER DALE PORTER, 69, Huntington, WV, died Wed., Feb. 1, 2023; born May 27, 1953, in Huntington, son of Norma Jean Stowers Goodall (Jack) & late James Walter Porter.Add'l. survivors: children, Stephanie Henson (Marvin), Brian Dale Porter; sibs., Mona C. Hudson (Paul), Alen Porter (Debbie); several grandchildren.Viewing noon, 1pm memorial service Sun., Feb. 5, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Danny Evans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall Artists Series celebrates Black History Month with multi-media show by Lady D Stowers switches party affiliation Officials have opposing views regarding office moves Alum Creek Lion’s Club names 'Citizen of the Year' 911 presents new equipment to law enforcement BACK IN TIME Southern releases fall 2022 dean's list DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.