Thank you for Reading.

WALTER DALE PORTER, 69, Huntington, WV, died Wed., Feb. 1, 2023; born May 27, 1953, in Huntington, son of Norma Jean Stowers Goodall (Jack) & late James Walter Porter.

Add'l. survivors: children, Stephanie Henson (Marvin), Brian Dale Porter; sibs., Mona C. Hudson (Paul), Alen Porter (Debbie); several grandchildren.

Recommended for you