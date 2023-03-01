Thank you for Reading.

NORMA JEAN NEWMAN, 90, Milton, WV, died Fri., Feb. 17, 2023; born July 27, 1932, in Culloden, dau. of late, Edgar & Mamie Sunderland. Also predeceased by: husband, Robert Newman; dau., Sherlyn Newman.

Viewing 12:30pm, 2pm service Mon., Feb. 20, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Nathan Jude. Burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton.

