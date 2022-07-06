Melva Jean Hall Jul 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MELVA JEAN HALL, 53, Barboursville, WV, died Mon., June 27, 2022, at home; born Dec. 15, 1968, in West Hamlin, dau. of Marvin Gary Bartram of Barboursville and Patricia Gue Dalton of Ona.She is survived by: three children.Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barboursville Marvin Gary Bartram Patricia Gue Dalton Wallace Hall Wv Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News LC's Josie Bird wins Johnny Bench Award CHURCH LISTINGS LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Hamlin PK-8 named Lighthouse School LCCOP meets to discuss summer events Alum Creek Lions Club planning duck race, car show Panther Basketball Camp held for first time since 2019 Former MLB player's son commits to Marshall Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.