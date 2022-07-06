Thank you for Reading.

MELVA JEAN HALL, 53, Barboursville, WV, died Mon., June 27, 2022, at home; born Dec. 15, 1968, in West Hamlin, dau. of Marvin Gary Bartram of Barboursville and Patricia Gue Dalton of Ona.

She is survived by: three children.

Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville in charge of arrangements.

