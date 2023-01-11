Thank you for Reading.

MARCIA LYNN WILEY, 75, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Jan. 2, 2023; born Feb. 13, 1947, in Huntington, dau. of late, Nellie Sunderland. Grace Wesleyan Ch., Culloden member.

Survivors: children, Lucinda Lewis, Sheila Robinson, David Wiley; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

