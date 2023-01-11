Marcia Lynn Wiley Jan 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARCIA LYNN WILEY, 75, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Jan. 2, 2023; born Feb. 13, 1947, in Huntington, dau. of late, Nellie Sunderland. Grace Wesleyan Ch., Culloden member.Survivors: children, Lucinda Lewis, Sheila Robinson, David Wiley; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.Viewing 5pm Fri., Jan. 6, 7pm service, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Harold Massey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Culloden Marcia Lynn Wiley Company Huntington Wallace Sunderland Harold Massey Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Energy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coal AG urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options 102-year-old Charleston Department Store closing CHURCH LISTINGS LACKEY: Manure spreader of love BACK IN TIME LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.