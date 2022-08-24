Kala Justus Irene Sothen Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, Salt Rock, WV, died Fri., Aug. 12, 2022; born Aug. 29, 1993, in Huntington, dau. of Bobby Lee Sothen of Salt Rock & Jody Meyers of Barboursville.Add'l. survivors: grandparents, Gary & Cheryl Manchester, Shirley Ann Berry & Joe Meyers; daus., Ceanna Dawn Rolfe Lintz & Riley Jane Lintz; sis., Jadyn Young.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sat., Aug. 20, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Steve Hinkle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jody Meyers Irene Sothen Kala Justus Bobby Lee Sothen Rock Wallace Huntington Recommended for you Latest News Alum Creek Lions Club hosts annual car show TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.