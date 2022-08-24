Thank you for Reading.

KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, Salt Rock, WV, died Fri., Aug. 12, 2022; born Aug. 29, 1993, in Huntington, dau. of Bobby Lee Sothen of Salt Rock & Jody Meyers of Barboursville.

Add'l. survivors: grandparents, Gary & Cheryl Manchester, Shirley Ann Berry & Joe Meyers; daus., Ceanna Dawn Rolfe Lintz & Riley Jane Lintz; sis., Jadyn Young.

Tags

Recommended for you