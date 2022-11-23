Ira Alvin Tincher Nov 23, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IRA ALVIN TINCHER, 22 Branchland, WV, died Tue., Nov. 8, 2022.Service 2:30pm Thur., Nov. 17, 2022, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Greg Dial. Burial in Donald Mays Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alvin Tincher Ira Wallace Funeral Home Greg Dial Thur. Burial Recommended for you Latest News Body recovered from Guyandotte River Keener takes oath to join Hamlin Town Council LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Back in Time Hamlin looking to fill town clerk position CHURCH LISTINGS Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman releases solo album featuring WV’s the Davisson Brothers Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.