HARRY "BUDDY" EDWARD CLARK, 83, Salt Rock, WV, died Sat., July 30, 2022, at home.Service noon Wed., Aug. 3, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by David Cardwell. Burial in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.