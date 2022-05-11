Thank you for Reading.

GARY D. MULLINS, 82, Milton, WV, died Sat., Apr. 30, 2022; born Jan. 8, 1940, in Lincoln Co., son of late Woodrow & Opal Mullins; bro., Tom Mullins. WV DoH retiree.

Survivors: wife of 60 years, Mildred Faye Mullins; daughters, Tammy Martin (Tim) of Chesapeake, OH, Sherry Reeves (Mark) of Milton; sibs, Carolyn Byrd (Freeman), Judy Adkins (Gary), Jeanie Stevens (Joe), John Mullins (JoAnn); numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren.

Viewing 11am, 1pm service Thur., May 5, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Mitch Webb; burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton.

