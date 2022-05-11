Gary D. Mullins May 11, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GARY D. MULLINS, 82, Milton, WV, died Sat., Apr. 30, 2022; born Jan. 8, 1940, in Lincoln Co., son of late Woodrow & Opal Mullins; bro., Tom Mullins. WV DoH retiree.Survivors: wife of 60 years, Mildred Faye Mullins; daughters, Tammy Martin (Tim) of Chesapeake, OH, Sherry Reeves (Mark) of Milton; sibs, Carolyn Byrd (Freeman), Judy Adkins (Gary), Jeanie Stevens (Joe), John Mullins (JoAnn); numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren.Viewing 11am, 1pm service Thur., May 5, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Mitch Webb; burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary D. Mullins Tom Mullins Grandchild Genealogy Carolyn Byrd Wv Thur. Wallace Recommended for you Latest News DAY-BY-DAY Unofficial results: Four new members set to join BOE Rivas named Hedrick Award winner Putnam County contractor sentenced to prison time LC ballers Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton hold signing days LC softball brings back 2011 and 2014 champions LC baseball and softball recognizes 2022 seniors Lincoln BOE considers ASE certifications Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.