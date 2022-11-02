FORREST REX DONAHUE, 82, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center. He was a land developer in the Barboursville, Ona and Milton area. He was the owner of Billy Bob's Wonderland and developed many housing developments in the area and owned several other restaurants. He was born March 29, 1940 in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Ernie and Lou Adkins Donahue. He is also preceded in death by one son, Mark Stephen Donahue; one sister, Emma Lou Dyer and five brothers, Eugene, Ernie, Bob, Jack and Jim Donahue. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara J. Donahue; one daughter, Tammy Lusk (Kevin); two sons, Timothy Donahue and Forrest Rex Donahue Jr.; one brother, Keith Donahue (Betsy); five grandchildren, Carissa Lusk, Teressa Baker, Melissa Parsons (Cowart), Reese Donahue (Sarah) and Daphne Donahue; seven great-grandchildren, Makayla Mattson, Chase Baker, Kylie Baker, Brody Moore, Lucian Parsons, Trenten Parsons and Piper Parsons and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation was held from from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.