DONALD EARL JOHNSON, 87, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., Jan. 3, 2023; born Jan. 1, 1936, in Huntington, son of late Norman W. & Lula Mae Allen Johnson. Also predeceased by: sis., Lorraine Odessa Wysong.

Survivors: dau., Donna Graham; one granddaughter; four great grandchildren.

