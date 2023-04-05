Thank you for Reading.

CHARLOTTE JEAN LESTER, 68, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Mar. 20, 2023. She was born June 26, 1954.

Services 12:30pm Wed., Mar. 29, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar.

