CHARLOTTE JEAN LESTER, 68, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Mar. 20, 2023. She was born June 26, 1954. Services 12:30pm Wed., Mar. 29, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar.