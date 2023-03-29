Thank you for Reading.

CHARLOTTE JEAN LESTER, 68, Culloden, WV, wife of Lonnie Lester, died Mon., Mar. 20, 2023; born June 26, 1954 in Wheeling, dau. of late Charles & Pansy Booth.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sat., Mar. 25, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Bowen Cem.

