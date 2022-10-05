Betty Kay Monday Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, Milton, WV, died Sept. 23, 2022, in St. Mary's Med. Ctr.Viewing noon, 1pm service Sat., Oct. 1, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Milton Betty Kay Monday Med Wv Ctr. Burial Salt Recommended for you Latest News Former H-Cubs manager Roadcap named to WV Sports Legends roster Herd remains unbeaten in league play with 0-0 draw against CCU Marshall basketball wants its ‘mojo’ back LCHS food work-study eyes expansion BACK IN TIME LCHS Band takes top honors at Cabell Midland Demolition Derby, Trunk or Treat coming to Lincoln Fairgrounds Fall Fest set for Oct. 8 in Ranger Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.