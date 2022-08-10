Eunice Nida Aug 10, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EUNICE NIDA, 96, Hamlin, WV, died Fri., July 29, 2022. Viewing 6-8pm Wed., 11am service Thur., Aug. 4, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Miller Cem., Sweetland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hamlin Funeral Home Burial Thur. Viewing Wv Miller Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.