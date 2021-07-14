EULA INEZ ADAMS, 63, Proctorville, OH, died Thur., July 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Med. Cntr., Huntington; born Feb. 23, 1958 in Lincoln Co., dau. of late Collie & Bertha Porter Lucas; also predeceased by: bros., Clarence Lucas, Bob, Butch, Pete & Wilkie Hiat. Attended Guyan Bapt. Ch.
Survivors: husband, Homer Adams; daughters, Rachel (Alfred) Eller of Nashville, TN, Amanda (Scott) Davis of Chesapeake, OH; five grandsons; bros., Duane of Huntington, & Orbie Lucas of Chesapeake, WV.
Viewing 10am, 11am service Mon., July 5, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, by Jason Morris; burial in Rome Cem., Proctorville.