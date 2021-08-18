Eugene Nelson Aug 18, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUGENE NELSON 90, of Midkiff, WV passed away August 6, 2021. Services Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Hamlin Funeral Home Services Funeral Service Eugene Nelson Pass Away Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Late night storm brings flooding across county Work session held on possible school consolidation Alkol man pleads guilty to federal drug crime BOE appoints Cummings to vacant seat LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS West Hamlin Police Department honored Hamlin prepping for upcoming events Hillbilly Days returning Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.