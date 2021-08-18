Thank you for Reading.

EUGENE NELSON 90, of Midkiff, WV passed away August 6, 2021. Services Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you