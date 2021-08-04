EUGENE EDWIN COCHRAN, 66, Branchland, WV, widower of Linda, died Wed., July 21, 2021.
Viewing 11am Sat., July 24, Koontz Funeral home with noon service; burial in Arnold Cemetery, Ranger.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 8:58 am
