Ernest Dean Moore Jun 29, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ERNEST DEAN MOORE, 75, died Sat., June 18, 2022, in Genesis Logan Cntr.; born Jan. 19, 1947 in Harts, son of late Guy & Ruby Tomblin Moore; also predeceased by: dau., Diana Rose Moore; seven sibs.Survivors seven children; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Kirk, Anna Jean Webb, Linda ( Robert) Dingess, Charlotte (Danny) Eubanks.Viewing Tue., 6-9pm Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church; 11am service Wed., June 22, by Adam Kirk, Frank Adkins; burial in Barker-Collins Cem., Chapmanville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ernest Dean Moore Ruby Tomblin Moore Genealogy Diana Rose Moore Frank Adkins Adam Kirk Freewill Baptist Church Sib Recommended for you Latest News Name change to reflect Boone County hospital’s growth Lincoln High SADD chapter raising funds for conference Starting Points Family Resource Center will close Sept. 30 BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY United Way VITA wraps 2022 filing season Pappy's Bar and Grille opens at Fountain Place's Oaks Plaza New site, strict timeline give hope for Marshall baseball stadium Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.