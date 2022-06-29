Thank you for Reading.

ERNEST DEAN MOORE, 75, died Sat., June 18, 2022, in Genesis Logan Cntr.; born Jan. 19, 1947 in Harts, son of late Guy & Ruby Tomblin Moore; also predeceased by: dau., Diana Rose Moore; seven sibs.

Survivors seven children; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Kirk, Anna Jean Webb, Linda ( Robert) Dingess, Charlotte (Danny) Eubanks.

Viewing Tue., 6-9pm Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church; 11am service Wed., June 22, by Adam Kirk, Frank Adkins; burial in Barker-Collins Cem., Chapmanville.

