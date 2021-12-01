Erica Dawn Dearnell Dec 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERICA DAWN DEARNELL 41, of Hamlin, WV., passed away November 11, 2021.Graveside service will be 11a.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV, interment will immediately follow.Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hamlin Interment Erica Dawn Dearnell Franklin Cemetery Graveside Service Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Latest News Lowell Dexter Cooper Bus operators needed American Legion hosts Christmas toy drive Lincoln Schools in ‘good financial shape’ Lincoln Co. records going digital LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Students named finalists for Senate Youth Program COVID cases continue trending down in Lincoln Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.