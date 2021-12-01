Thank you for Reading.

ERICA DAWN DEARNELL 41, of Hamlin, WV., passed away November 11, 2021.

Graveside service will be 11a.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV, interment will immediately follow.

Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.

