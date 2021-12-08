Erica Dawn Dearnell Dec 8, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERICA DAWN DEARNELL, 41, Hamlin, WV, died Thur. Nov. 11, 2021.Graveside service 11am Fri., Nov. 26, Franklin Cem., Branchland with Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin assisting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Erica Dawn Dearnell Wv Funeral Home Graveside Service Recommended for you Latest News Independence lands 7 on AA All-State first team New coach brings new energy to Lady Hornets program New coach, new era begins for Lady Tide hoops Lady Hawks hope to improve with youthful team Lady Panthers have sights set on going back-to-back in 2021-2022 Lincoln County girls look to continue success on the hardwood Pirates eye run to Rupp with roster loaded with talent New look Logan has same goal: reach the state tourney Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.