ERIC NEIL KINDER, 54, of Nellis, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home.
Graveside service will be 1pm on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Kinder Cemetery, Costa, WV. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, is assisting the family with arrangements.
