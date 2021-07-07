EMERY ROY MANNON, JR.,62, Sod, WV, died Fri., June 25, 2021, at home.
Per Emery’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services at this time. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 6:19 pm
